Reliance Jio Glass: Features, price of the mixed reality glasses

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its first smart glasses called Jio Glass, which are based on mixed reality and powered by both cellular and wireless networks, using the paired phone. Jio Glass is the marquee product developed by the team of Jio Platforms, which have freshly raised over Rs 33,000 crore from Google after huge investments from over 13 other firms. Watch the video for more.

