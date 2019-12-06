Sanjiv Goenka disagrees with Rahul Bajaj, says no fear among industrialists

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka on Friday said he does not agree with Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj's 'there is an atmosphere of fear' statement. Sanjiv Goenka also asserted that there is no fear among the industrialists. Rahul Bajaj at an award function in Mumbai said there was an "atmosphere of fear" and people were afraid to criticise the government and do not have the confidence that the government will appreciate any criticism.

Speaking at India Today East Conclave 2019 at the 'Cutting Edge, Sanjiv Goenka said, "I disagree with what Rahul Bajaj said. He is entitled to his own views and I am entitled to mine. I don't know why he said what he did but I actually believe that there is no such thing." Watch the video for more.



