Sensex has breached 50,000: Key trends to watch out for

The benchmark Sensex has breached the psychological 50,000-mark thanks to roll out of COVID vaccines, better-than-expected corporate earnings in third quarter of FY21 and ample global liquidity. The upside momentum seems to continue with record FII inflows and Robinhood investors taking direct participation in equities. What should you do at the current juncture? We highlight key trends in the video.

