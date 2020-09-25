Stubble burning begins in Punjab as most farmers can't afford machines

It's that time of the year again when Delhi reels under air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Space agency NASA had found first signs of stubble burning and released pictures. The NASA satellite images showed about seven fresh fires in the farmlands of Punjab between September 13 and 16, hinting at the start of the stubble burning practice by the farmers. While farmers have been given incentives to stop stubble burning, most of them cannot afford the machines being provided as an option. Last year's stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana had contributed to 44 percent of the pollution in Delhi NCR, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Ministry of Earth Science. Watch the video for more.