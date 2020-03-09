 Tata Steel explores markets outside China; Rana Kapoor arrested : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Tata Steel explores markets outside China; Rana Kapoor arrested

March 9, 2020

Tata Steel, which has been sourcing consumables from China, has started placing orders for materials in alternative markets in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, a top official said; Founder of crisis-ridden Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, was placed under Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody on Sunday. He has been charged with money-laundering and remanded to custody till March 11; The Reserve Bank of India has attempted to put a stop to the growing fear among depositors that their money is not as safe as banks in India are not financially stable. Watch this and more on News Blast.

