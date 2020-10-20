Time to regulate new -age NBFCs like Fintech and P2P players

The new age NBFCs like lending Fintechs and Peer 2 Peer lenders ,which are serving the under-served and unbanked customers,need a further strengthening of regulations in the light of new business challenges thrown up by the Covid -19. Few months ago, the RBI had raised a red flag citing some malpractices like charging exorbitant interest rates , harsh recovery methods by using social media tools and unauthorised use of customers personal data.

Post the pandemic, the problems of new age NBFCs have only compounded because of drying up of funding sources and the unsecured nature of loans and risky non salaried customers. A comprehensive review of operations of these new age NBFCs will certainly provide key sights on how these models are working , their credit appraisal system , the gaps in risk management , level of auditing , compliance culture and the governance framework. In fact, a timely intervention by the RBI will be good for the growth of new age NBFCs and also the financial system. Watch as Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains.

Read more: Wait till Q4! RBI Governor Das sees light at the end of the tunnel for economy

Also watch: First big step in creating 'Too Big To Fail' framework for LIC, GIC Re and New India