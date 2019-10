PM Modi launched India's first semi-high speed train on Friday. The express, initially called Train 18, which was rechristened to Vande Bharat Express will run between Delhi and Varanasi. Along with the finest amenities, Vande Bharat Express has also partnered with restaurant chain Pind Balluchi and The Landmark Hotel for onboard meals. The Varanasi-bound Delhi train tickets are priced at Rs 1,760 for the chair car and to Rs 3,310 for the executive class, an order by the Railways said.