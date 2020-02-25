Trump interacts with Mukesh Ambani and other business leaders

US President Donald Trump met India's top business leaders in the US embassy in New Delhi. Among those present were RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and several others. He told India Inc. that markets would jump thousands of points if he won. He thanked them for their investments in the US. He promised to ease restrictions and regulations in the US and also praised PM Modi calling him a tough man. He had a short discussion with Ambani about 5G. Watch the video for more.

