 Valuation is key in IDBI Bank sale; Here's why
Business Today
Anand Adhikari | May 13, 2021

The government and LIC have taken a decision to offload the equity stake in the development financial institution turned IDBI Bank to a strategic investor. But the big question is at what price the stake will be sold to a strategic investor. At the current valuations, the bank will be sold at a dirt-cheap price.  In fact, the sale should be based on the forward-looking parameters, which are very encouraging for the bank. The bank has witnessed a turnaround with the first-ever profits in the last five years. It has completely shifted from a corporate bank to a retail bank, which is much secured in terms of asset quality. The LIC-IDBI Combo offers a huge opportunity to cross-sell as the insurance giants have crores of customers.  And finally, the new buyer has to pay a control premium for acquiring a large stake and also a banking license, which is difficult to get as there are many aspirants. Anand Adikari, Executive Edtior, Business Today looks at the valuation issues surrounding the stake sale.
Also Read : E-investingWatch More: How to make ARCs more effective to manage post-Covid NPAs
 



