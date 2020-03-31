Was Coronavirus 'designed' by China to kill mass populations?

A US group has filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against China, which is greater than China's GDP. American lawyer Larry Klayman and his advocacy group Freedom Watch along with Texas company Buzz Photos have filed the lawsuit against the Chinese government, Chinese army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zhengli and Chinese army's Major General Chen Wei. They have claimed coronavirus was the result of a biological weapon prepared by China. But there are other theories too. Watch the video to find out more.



