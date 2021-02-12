West Bengal must look within to solve its problems: Bibek Debroy

The prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal is one of the reasons behind the state's below-average industrial growth performance, said Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, at the India Today Conclave East 2021 in Kolkata. Debroy indicated that the state government needs to question itself, rather than 'pointing a finger' at others. He added that the government also needed to figure out what kind of manufacturing and area it should focus on, followed by land. Watch the video for more.

