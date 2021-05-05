When will 2nd COVID wave peak in India and will we have a 3rd wave?

Despite seeing a slight drop in the COVID-19 cases, the COVID emergency in India remains worrying which has overwhelmed hospitals and caused a crisis of life-saving resources such as oxygen. After registering over 4 lakh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the country has been seeing a dip in the daily COVID cases. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that India may see a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic if the virus continues to evolve further and develops an immune escape mechanism. He rejected the idea of night curfews and weekend lockdowns to bring down the COVID-19 cases. But, when will the COVID second wave touch its peak and how will it impact the country's COVID graph? Experts explain.

