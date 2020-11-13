Wipro's mega overhaul; Centre issues notice to Twitter

Wipro has announced a complete overhaul of its operating model and structure, which will come into effect from January 1, 2021; LinkedIn survey has found that 1 in 3 Indian professionals are growing optimistic about their personal finances; Centre has asked Twitter to explain within five working days why it depicted Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) instead of a separate Union Territory (UT). Watch this and more on News Blast.

