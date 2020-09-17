World's longest highway tunnel above 10k ft, connecting Manali and Leh, ready now

The strategic Atal Tunnel, connecting Rohtang to Leh border is now ready amid the ongoing India-China standoff at Ladakh border. Among the civic works that began almost a decade ago, the Atal Tunnel, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is the world's longest motorable road at an altitude of over 3,000 metres or 10,000 feet. The 9 kilometre-long tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity and reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres. Watch the video for more.

