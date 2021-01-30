Budget 2021: Why India can't borrow more

A host of economists have suggested that the government needs to spend more towards the overall economy and infrastructure to create enough demand in the economy. This would finally bring us out of this recession. But where will the government get resources from? Watch the video as Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains ways by which the government could raise resources and spend more to finally achieve its targets, in part 2 of the Budget series.

