The economic revival activities in India have started in full swing now. The country has witnessed a spike in the demand for automobiles and consumer durables, with unemployment declining to one-third of what it was at the peak of lockdown. Watch as Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, explains which sectors have helped the economy, in Business Today's new 'Budget' series.

