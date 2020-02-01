Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman announces new income tax rates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced new income tax rates during the session of Budget 2020. Those earning Rs 5-7.5 lakh would be liable to pay just 10 per cent, while those earning up to Rs 5 lakh in a year would pay no tax. The rates would be significantly reduced for those who forego reliefs, exemptions, Sitharaman said. While the government had announced changes in the tax slabs by raising income tax slabs, those availing these new slabs would not be eligible for rebates and exemptions. "In this new personal income tax regime, income tax rates will be significantly reduced for the individuals who forgo certain exemptions and deductions," the FM said. Watch the video for more.



