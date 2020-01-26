Davos: Corporate India's concerns about demands govt needs to meet

At the World Economic Forum's annual meet in Davos, Rahul Kanwal, News Diector, India Today & Aajtak spoke to Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ajay Singh, Co-founder and Chairman, Spicejet Ltd and Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS, Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilisers about how India was being perceived at Davos in these times of an economic slowdown in the country. Watch the video for what they had to say about the India buzz in Davos.



