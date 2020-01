Davos: Foreign Affairs analyst Fareed Zakaria decodes global trends

Foreign Affairs analyst and economic expert Fareed Zakaria spoke to India Today's Rahul Kanwal at Davos where he explained why India was dispaoointing the world and especially the elite of the United States. He said India's eroding secular and democratic values were ruining its image and affected its chances of forming lasting ties with the United States. Watch the video for more.