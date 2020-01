Davos 2020: MP CM Kamal Nath questions the urgency of CAA

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, shared his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act in India in an interview with India Today's Rahul Kanwal at World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. Kamal Nath questioned the need for CAA and NRC. He said that the govt should have consulted all chief ministers before taking such a step. Watch the video for more.