SpiceJet plans expansion; to focus on growth, profitability: CEO Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh said that SpiceJet made profits for 14-15 quarters in a row and it was only the last 2-3 quarters that were difficult, largely because of the massive increase in oil prices.

 
 

WTO works to preserve its credibility amid rising uncertainties in global trade

Various issues were discussed at the meeting of 32 members of the WTO on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting
WEF 2019: Urbanisation to be big driver of Indian economic growth, says Amitabh Kant

WEF 2019: India to surpass China in economic size, says Rajan

India 4th most attractive investment market for global CEOs: PwC survey

India moves up one position to rank 80th on the global talent competitive index

With an overall position of 45th and despite a fall of two places, China is the best performer among BRICS countries, while India remains the laggard of this grouping
Indians biggest supporters of international aid: WEF global survey

The respondents in the survey of over 10,000 people were asked, do they think their country has a responsibility to help other countries in the world
Women's unpaid work worth 43 times the annual income of Apple, world's biggest company: Report

In India, the unpaid work done by women looking after their homes and children is worth 3.1 per cent of the country's GDP
WEF 2019: Raghuram Rajan says Indian economy may slow down if a coalition govt is formed

"The best minister in the government should be given the responsibility of the human resource development ministry," said former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
WEF 2019: Indian economy grows irrespective of govt in power, says Kamal Nath

WEF 2019: India not backing down on climate change commitments, says Mahindra

WEF summit opens amid gloomy outlook for global economy

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh to chair ATT Guv's summit at WEF

India's richest 1% gained Rs 2,200 crore a day in 2018: Oxfam

CEOs, politicians set to flock to Davos amid fears of economy sleepwalking into crisis; Indian delegation of 100 to attend

