SpiceJet's Ajay Singh to chair ATT Guv's summit at WEF

For the first time, India will chair the aviation, travel and tourism governor's summit at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, which begins from January 22 through 25. The meeting, scheduled for January 24, will deliberate on the challenges confronting the aviation, travel and tourism (ATT) sectors and the key takeaways should help in potential policy reforms for these industries, and will be chaired by SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, SpiceJet said.

Singh is the first Indian to chair the prestigious meeting and he will be hold the position through 2019, the statement added.

The ATT board hosts 15-18 members which include the heads of leading airlines, hotel chains and online travel companies, among others.

Carsten Spohr, chairman of Lufthansa; Arne Sorenson, president of Marriott International; Fred Lam Tin-Fuk, chief executive at Airport Authority of Hong Kong; Grandhi Kiran Kumar, GMR Group chairman; Luis Maroto, president of Amadeus IT Group; Mark Okerstrom, president at Expedia and Thomas Klhr, chief executive of Swiss Air, among others are some of the global leaders attending the meeting.

The session will focus on developing multilateral synergies towards sustainability of these sectors, reducing the carbon footprint in line with the Paris Accord among other issues and challenges.

As per the International Air Transport Association, the aviation sector contributes 2 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. This, however, is expected to increase amid expansion of the industry that has set ambitious targets to mitigate carbon emissions from air transport.

Singh said he is honoured to chair the board and is looking forward to working closely with the rest of the members to address critical issues facing them and their customers.