Davos 2023: Top Apollo Hospitals' exec, also Ram Charan’s mother-in-law, speaks about RRR success

RRR superstar Ram Charan’s mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni, who is also the executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, is on cloud nine after her son-in-law’s recent international success at the Golden Globe award and Critics Choice Awards. Kamineni, who is in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum meeting, said that she is thrilled to see how the film was appreciated by all. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, she even performed the famous Naatu- Naatu step to celebrate the movie's success.

"It’s been just amazing, the outpouring. We thought the movie was fantastic, but the fact that it’s receiving international acclaim, all of a sudden you’re giving so many Indians hope," said Kamineni.

RRR, a Telugu-language movie, is an alternate history and historical fiction action drama. The movie, which is directed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli, is based on the stories of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their quest against the British Raj. The movie’s song Naatu Naatu, which was composed by M. M. Keeravani, was awarded the Best Original Song trophy at the Golden Globes earlier in January. Later, the movie bagged two Critics Choice Awards.

Kamineni’s daughter and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR - Apollo Hospitals, shared the updates on her personal account on Instagram. Upasana, who is expecting her first child with Charan, wrote on Instagram: “Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema.”

About WEF

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting started in the city of Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 and will continue till January 20. The 53rd annual event’s theme is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, where business leaders, politicians, economists, and stakeholders are expected to discuss various aspects of global challenges ranging from the cost-of-living crisis, sustainable business models, energy transition, natural resource crises, future of jobs, gender inequality, among others.

Many global leaders, celebrities, business heads, social activists, and economists have already reached Davos to take part in the event.