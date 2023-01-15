Davos 2023: Why WEF is batting for investment in agri, education, green jobs

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in one of its recent reports has noted that the world is not generating enough social and green jobs, which are crucial at present.

Social and green jobs, according to the report - 'Jobs of Tomorrow: Social and Green Jobs for Building Inclusive and Sustainable Economies', are needed to provide a more inclusive, socially mobile, and sustainable economy and society.

In a nutshell, the WEF has noted that there is an unmet need for 76 million new jobs in green and social sectors.

The report said that a growing and aging global population looks to exacerbate existing issues with social mobility, human capital development, and societal resilience. Geopolitical tensions have also added to the problems.

In such a situation, more social jobs, those in education, healthcare, and care, can help address social mobility, human capital, and resilience issues.

More green jobs, on the other hand, can be crucial for enabling an environmental transition. The research has stated that agritech, edtech, and energy-related technologies are seen by businesses as the most strategically important over the next 10 years in over 120 economies.

"Around 76 million additional jobs are needed by 2030 in green and social sectors, including agriculture, education, health, and energy,” the WEF said.

Top findings in social jobs

1. Social Jobs represent 11 per cent of the total workforce in 10 countries covered by WEF.

2. These countries are Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the US.

3. These countries will need over 60 million additional social jobs – an increase of over a third of current levels.

4. This unmet need includes 33 million healthcare workers, 21 million education workers and 10 million care workers, representing increases of 52 per cent, 25 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

5. These jobs are crucial to reverse the inadequacies of social mobility and enabling countries to meet their economic potential.

6. Specific occupations with the greatest unmet need include personal care workers in health services (18 million); child care workers, teacher aides, and early childhood teachers (12 million); and, primary and secondary education teachers (9 million).

Green jobs in focus

1. The green workforce is just 1 per cent of total employment.

2. These countries will need over 12 million additional green jobs – an increase of over two-thirds of current levels.

3. Green jobs with the greatest unmet need include agricultural, forestry, and fishery workers (11 million), environmental construction roles (80,000), and environmental, civil, and chemical engineers (70,000), with South Africa, China, the UK, and Brazil experiencing the greatest shortfalls.