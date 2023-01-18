scorecardresearch
News
WEF 2023
WEF 2023: India likely to meet 50% of energy requirements through renewable sources by 2030, say industry leaders

Feedback

WEF 2023: India likely to meet 50% of energy requirements through renewable sources by 2030, say industry leaders

Given the pace at which India was developing clean energy solutions, it should be able to meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable sources by 2030.

Expressing confidence that India would continue to attract FDI into the clean energy sector, it was said that an area that had scope for improvement was contract enforcement. Expressing confidence that India would continue to attract FDI into the clean energy sector, it was said that an area that had scope for improvement was contract enforcement.

Green energy will play an important role in India’s economic growth, senior leaders at two Indian companies have said.

Published on: Jan 18, 2023, 8:25 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Jan 18, 2023, 8:14 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS