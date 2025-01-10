22% of jobs at risk: Are you next? WEF reveals how AI will reshape the workforce by 2030

Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept—it’s here, evolving rapidly, and transforming industries worldwide. While many see its potential, others are anxious about what this evolution means for their livelihoods. A recent study by the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts a seismic shift by 2030, where AI could significantly reshape job markets.

In its Future of Jobs Report 2025, WEF forecasts that 22% of current jobs will face disruption—some vanishing, others being newly created. The report estimates a net growth of 78 million jobs, balancing the creation of 170 million new positions against the displacement of 92 million existing ones.

Clerical and secretarial roles, including cashiers, ticket clerks, and administrative assistants, are particularly vulnerable. These jobs, centered on manual tasks, are increasingly being replaced by AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and self-service systems. Postal clerks, bank tellers, and data entry operators are also on the decline as digital technologies render these roles obsolete.

But it’s not all bleak. Industries requiring human oversight and hands-on expertise—like delivery services, construction, farming, and food processing—are projected to grow significantly. These roles demand creativity, problem-solving, and adaptability, making them harder for machines to replicate.

The care sector offers another bright spot. Nurses, counsellors, teachers, and social workers will likely remain irreplaceable due to their reliance on empathy, interpersonal skills, and human judgment—traits AI cannot mimic.

Meanwhile, the rising trend of turning to AI for mental health support has sparked debate. Though AI bots offer quick accessibility, doctors caution that they lack the nuanced understanding of real therapists, urging people to prioritize human connection.

As the AI era accelerates, the report underscores a critical message: adaptability will be key for individuals and industries navigating the shifting labor landscape.