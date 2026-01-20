Davos 2026: Andhra CM Naidu pitches entrepreneurship to Telugu diaspora, unveils Rs 50-crore support fund for NRTs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called on Non-Resident Telugu (NRT) professionals to move beyond salaried employment and embrace entrepreneurship, positioning themselves as job creators rather than job seekers. Addressing a gathering of the Telugu diaspora in Zurich, Naidu outlined a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging overseas Telugus to invest, innovate and build enterprises with Andhra Pradesh as their base.

The Chief Minister announced the creation of a Rs 50-crore corpus fund dedicated to supporting NRT entrepreneurs. In addition to financial assistance, he said structured mentoring and handholding would be provided through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to navigate business challenges more effectively. He assured the diaspora of full government backing, both for ventures launched within Andhra Pradesh and for business initiatives pursued abroad with state support.

Naidu advised NRT couples employed overseas to consider entrepreneurship as a shared family decision, suggesting that at least one partner explore starting a business. He said the state government would extend cooperation whether entrepreneurs choose to remain abroad or return to Andhra Pradesh to establish their ventures.

Highlighting the government’s focus on nurturing future talent, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is supporting students pursuing higher education overseas by facilitating education loans at a concessional interest rate of four per cent, with the state acting as guarantor. He also announced that AP FIRST, envisioned as the state’s largest research and innovation hub, will be established in Tirupati to foster creativity, innovation and employment opportunities for youth.

Expressing optimism about India’s long-term growth trajectory, Naidu said the country is poised to become the world’s leading economy by 2047, and stressed that Andhra Pradesh must play a leadership role in that journey. He said the state is currently attracting 25 per cent of total investments in the country, reflecting renewed investor confidence. The government is targeting investments worth ₹22 lakh crore to generate employment for nearly 20 lakh young people, he added.

Naidu pointed to recent high-profile investment commitments, including a proposed AI data centre by Google in Visakhapatnam, a Rs 1 lakh crore steel plant by RPSG Group’s Mittal family, and a $10 billion green ammonia project by AM Green at Kakinada. These projects, he said, underscore Andhra Pradesh’s growing appeal as a destination for both traditional manufacturing and future-focused industries.

The Chief Minister said the state is prioritising advanced technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, space and drone sectors, while continuing to strengthen social infrastructure. In healthcare, he announced that the Sanjeevani health programme will be rolled out across the state to improve access to medical services.

The diaspora interaction saw participation from Telugu families representing 20 countries, with strong attendance from women and children. Naidu later presented medals to children who won competitions held during Sankranti celebrations, adding a cultural dimension to the event.

Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, Ministers Nara Lokesh and T.G. Bharath, and APNRT Society President Vemuri Ravi Kumar were among those present at the gathering.