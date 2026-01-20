Davos 2026: CM Chandrababu Naidu invites Eros Innovations to Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state would be developed as a hub for AI-driven creative enterprises, pitching Andhra as a destination for global investments in generative AI, digital content and emerging creative technologies.

The Chief Minister made the pitch during a meeting with Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman of Eros Innovations, in Zurich on the first day of his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum 2026.

During the interaction, Naidu outlined the "vast investment opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh" across sectors such as the AI Creative Tech Hub, Generative AI, Deep Tech and the Digital Content Economy. He said the state government was actively encouraging investments in digital media, virtual production, gaming, animation and film technology.

Eros Innovation co-founder and co-President Ridhima Lulla and Co-President Swaneet Singh also participated in the meeting. Representatives of Eros explained their initiatives, including Eros Gen AI, the Eros Universe Super App, an AI-enabled Film City and virtual production studios.

They also informed that Eros is developing virtual reality–based tourism promotion programmes under the title 'Discover Andhra Pradesh 360.' Eros Innovations Founder and Chairman Kishore Lulla praised Chief Minister as the "Davos Man Chandrababu," lauding his global vision and leadership.

Separately, addressing a gathering of the Telugu diaspora in Zurich, Naidu assured non-resident Telugus of government support if they wished to invest or set up businesses in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking as part of his four-day visit to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, the Chief Minister said the state offered multiple opportunities for entrepreneurship and industrial growth.

"There are several opportunities for businesses and industries in Andhra Pradesh. We will cooperate with NRTs interested in entering business and trade," Naidu said, adding that the state would welcome investments from the global Telugu community.

To back that commitment, the Chief Minister announced a Rs 50 crore corpus fund aimed at helping non-resident Telugus (NRTs) transition into industrialists, describing it as a step to “catapult” diaspora investors into business ventures in the state.

Naidu said the government's outreach at Davos and engagement with global companies and diaspora groups reflected Andhra Pradesh’s intent to position itself as a competitive investment destination in emerging technology, creative industries and next-generation digital infrastructure.