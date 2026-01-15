Davos 2026: HCLTech to showcase AI-powered robotics and Physical AI applications at WEF

Technology firm HCLTech will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, where it will demonstrate how artificial intelligence is transforming physical industries through robotics and automation.

The company will host a pavilion at Promenade 66, featuring an AI Lounge where visitors can experience live demonstrations of Physical AI. Physical AI refers to the application of AI systems in machines and robots that operate in real-world environments.

Advertisement

According to a 2025 study by Zinnov, the Physical AI market is projected to reach nearly $1 trillion by 2030, with technology service providers accounting for approximately $300 billion of this value.

At the AI Lounge, HCLTech will showcase Kinetic AI.QA, which uses robotics to automate quality checks and reduce defects in physical industries. Another solution, Kinetic AI.Inspect, will demonstrate how robots can accelerate inspection and evaluation processes in manufacturing.

The company will also present its Edge AI solutions — VisionX.QA and VisionX.HSE — focused on quality assurance and workplace safety. Other offerings on display will include HCLTech’s Red Teaming and AI Factory solutions, the Intelligent Regulatory Platform, Intelligent Safety Platform, and its service transformation platform AI Force 2.0, which features agentic capabilities and Responsible AI frameworks.

Advertisement

HCLTech’s executive leadership team will attend the forum, including CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar; Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems Vijay Guntur; Chief Growth Officer and Global Head (Financial Services) Srinivasan Seshadri; Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware Kalyan Kumar; Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Retail and CPG Kristina Rogers; Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Public Sector, Aerospace & Defense and PE Practice Arjun Sethi; Corporate Vice President, Tech Industries Abhay Chaturvedi; and Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri.

The company will also host a series of discussions at its pavilion, including “Unleashing the Full Spectrum of AI Success Stories,” “Advancing Education with AI,” “Winning with AI: Building Future-Ready Organizations,” and “The New Partnership Playbook for Growth in the AI Economy.”

Advertisement

A roundtable titled “How AI Factories Unlock Industrial, Edge and Agentic Value” will be co-hosted with Dell and will focus on industrial automation, real-time intelligence at the edge, and scaling agentic AI. Another roundtable will examine “Responsible AI as a Competitive Advantage,” exploring how organisations can build trust through ethical AI practices.

HCLTech will also host HCLTech Confluence, an event highlighting India’s growth story.

The World Economic Forum in Davos brings together global leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia to discuss key global challenges.

WHCLTech operates in more than 60 countries and employs over 226,300 people. The company reported consolidated revenues of $14.5 billion for the 12 months ended December 2025.