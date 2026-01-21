Davos 2026: N Chandrasekaran, 6 other Indian CEOs to attend Trump's reception dinner. Find guestlist here

US President Donald Trump is slated to meet a slew of Indian business leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. A delegation of Indian CEOs, featuring the likes of Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, will also attend the reception by Trump after his keynote address at the global event, NDTV reported.

WEF 2026: Indian CEOs who will be attending Trump's reception

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive of Mahindra Group Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Hari S Bhartia, Founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group

Before the reception, he will deliver a keynote address in his appearance at Davos for the first time in 6 years. His arrival in Davos comes amid heightened political tension, including his claims on Greenland and tariff threats against France and several NATO allies.

On Monday, the US President shared edited images on Truth Social which reflected that he wants to takeover Greeland. The first image showed Trump, Rubio and Vance planting a US flag on Greeland and a board reading "Greenland, US territory, established 2026."

Another image showed an altered map showing Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as extended states of the US.

Before leaving for Davos, Trump joked at a White House briefing: "I'm going to a beautiful place in Switzerland where I'm sure I'm very happily awaited for."

On Thursday, he will participate in the Board of Peace Charter announcement, where nations will be invited to sign the charter and join the body for Gaza's redevelopment under his plan to end the conflict.

Davos, an Alpine town in Switzerland known for its ski resort and a population of around 10,000, is hosting global leaders and business honchos at the annual World Economic Forum meeting from January 19 to 23.

Besides Trump, those attending the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.