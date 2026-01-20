Trump linked Greenland push to Nobel Peace Prize frustration in private text, says Norway PM

A private message from the White House has added a personal twist to an already fraught geopolitical dispute. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said he received a text from US President Donald Trump linking his push to seize Greenland to frustration over not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement on Monday, Stoere said the message arrived on Sunday afternoon. He said he replied by making clear that Norway’s government has no role in selecting Nobel laureates, thereby underlining the prize's independence.

“I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government,” Stoere said.

The Norwegian leader said the exchange followed outreach he had made earlier in the day, along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, urging Trump to de-escalate tensions over proposed US tariff hikes targeting Norway, Finland and other European countries in connection with the Greenland dispute.

“I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump,” Stoere said. “It came in response to a short text message from me sent earlier the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland.”

According to Stoere, the Nordic leaders had proposed a phone call with Trump to discuss the tariff threats. Trump’s reply, however, took a different turn.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote, adding that he would now focus on “what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Trump then pivoted back to Greenland, the semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark that he has repeatedly argued the United States should acquire.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China,” Trump wrote, questioning Denmark’s historical claim to Greenland and asserting that US control was necessary for global security.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he said.

Stoere said Trump had shared the message with other NATO leaders. Reiterating Norway’s position, he rejected Trump’s assertions and reaffirmed support for Denmark and the alliance’s collective security role.

“Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter,” he said. “We also support that NATO, in a responsible way, is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic.”

The comments come days after Trump warned he would impose 10 per cent tariffs from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland, with the rate rising to 25 per cent from June 1 unless an agreement is reached on what he described as the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland.