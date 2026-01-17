The year 2026 is emerging as a pivotal moment for digital assets, as blockchain-based financial systems move beyond experimentation and toward becoming core global financial infrastructure, according to insights from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Digital assets — spanning cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), deposit tokens and tokenised real-world assets — are increasingly being shaped by clearer regulation, enterprise-grade deployment and improved interoperability. Together, these forces are pushing blockchain technology from niche use cases into the foundations of mainstream finance.

Advertisement

Regulatory clarity gains momentum

One of the strongest catalysts for digital asset adoption has been the growing clarity around regulation. Over the past year, several jurisdictions have introduced or refined regulatory frameworks, particularly for stablecoins.

Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have positioned themselves as early movers, while Hong Kong, Europe and the United States have rolled out new rules aimed at addressing risks while enabling innovation. In the US, legislation such as the proposed Clarity Act, which focuses on digital asset market structure, is expected to further define how the sector operates. The passage of the Genius Act has also prompted regulators globally to accelerate their approach to digital asset oversight.

According to the World Economic Forum, greater policy certainty allows responsible innovation to scale and gives businesses the confidence to integrate blockchain solutions into their operations.

Advertisement

Stablecoins bridge traditional, decentralised finance

Stablecoins continue to play a central role as a bridge between fiat currencies and decentralised financial systems. Transaction volumes have risen sharply, with total stablecoin transaction value reaching an estimated $24 trillion in 2024. However, around 92% of this activity remains tied to crypto trading and on- and off-ramping.

While trading dominates current usage, the WEF notes that new applications — particularly in payments and settlement — could expand in 2026. At the same time, institutions are exploring alternatives such as CBDCs and deposit tokens, each offering different trade-offs in terms of control, scalability and privacy. As a result, multiple forms of digital money are likely to coexist, serving distinct use cases.

Tokenisation moves from pilot to scale

Advertisement

Asset tokenisation is emerging as one of the defining trends entering 2026. Although experimentation has been underway for more than a decade, traditional financial institutions are now accelerating their involvement.

BlackRock executives Larry Fink and Rob Goldstein have publicly stated that tokenization could significantly expand the universe of investable assets beyond listed stocks and bonds. Blockchain technology enables assets to be fractionalized, programmable and traded digitally, improving liquidity, transparency and efficiency.

From funds and bonds to real estate and carbon credits, entire asset classes are expected to migrate on-chain, reshaping capital markets and broadening access to investment opportunities, the World Economic Forum said.

TradFi & DeFi increasingly converge

The distinction between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) is narrowing as institutions adopt blockchain-based solutions. Major banks are already integrating digital assets into their core services.

JP Morgan recently issued its USD deposit token, JPM Coin, on a public blockchain, while Citi has integrated Citi Token Services with 24/7 USD clearing for real-time cross-border payments and liquidity management.

Across the financial value chain — including asset managers, market infrastructures, payment providers, fintechs and investors — blockchain adoption is being driven by the need to reduce friction, enhance transparency and lower transaction costs.

Advertisement

Why 2026 matters

With regulatory frameworks maturing in 2025, the World Economic Forum identifies 2026 as a critical year for scaling digital asset solutions responsibly. Key developments could include:

Entire asset classes becoming tradable on-chain, transforming liquidity and capital flows

Corporations embedding blockchain into core operations and balance-sheet infrastructure

Global frameworks solidifying rules for cross-border digital finance

To ensure sustainable adoption, the WEF highlights three priorities: interoperability across blockchain networks, global regulatory coordination, and stronger public-private collaboration.

What leaders should prepare for

The World Economic Forum outlines targeted actions for stakeholders across the ecosystem:

Business leaders should assess how blockchain can integrate with assets, operations and capital structures

Investors and asset managers should explore tokenized assets and new investment models

Policymakers and regulators should provide clarity that supports transparency and cross-border interoperability

Technologists should design systems focused on resilience, privacy and interoperability

As blockchain and digital assets continue to mature in 2026, these trends are laying the groundwork for a more efficient, inclusive and transparent global financial system, the World Economic Forum said.