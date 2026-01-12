Davos Explained: How a small Alpine town became global ground zero

As the World Economic Forum prepares for its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from 19 to 23 January, under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue, the forum's longer history offers important context.

Over five decades, the annual gathering has not only mirrored global economic and political change but, at key moments, helped shape it. Its discussions have ranged from early warnings on environmental limits and quiet diplomatic exchanges to signals of financial crisis and systemic risk.

Here's the timeline of how the forum's role has, over the years, expanded through a series of defining moments.

Alpine Birth (1971)

What began as a quiet management conference in a Swiss ski town became something far bigger. In 1971, Klaus Schwab launched the European Management Forum in Davos, planting the idea that capitalism should serve not just shareholders—but society itself.

Green Warning (1973)

Long before climate change became a headline, Davos hosted an uncomfortable conversation. The Limits to Growth sparked debate on whether endless economic expansion was even possible, marking one of the Forum’s earliest environmental wake-up calls.

Arab World-the West (1976)

In 1976, the WEF expanded its reach beyond business and government by launching a programme with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. A total of 26 countries, including Bolivia, Iran, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, the Philippines and Thailand, took part in the initiative. The Forum also widened civil society participation by inviting figures such as American consumer rights activist and environmentalist Ralph Nader.

Against the backdrop of strained Western relations with Arab countries following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war and the oil embargo, the Forum later that year convened the first Arab–European Business Cooperation Symposium in Montreux, Switzerland, in collaboration with leading Arab and European institutions.

China Opens (1979)

When China sent its first delegation to Davos, it signaled a shift in global economics. The meeting helped open channels between China and Western business leaders—ties that would later reshape global supply chains and trade.

Cold Thaw (1987–1988)

Davos quietly helped history turn. From Cold War détente speeches to a breakthrough meeting that helped prevent war between Greece and Türkiye, the Forum proved it could be more than talk—it could defuse real geopolitical crises.

German reunification (1990)

In October 1989, the fall of the Berlin Wall set the stage for German reunification, which was formally completed on 3 October 1990. In the months that followed, discussions at Davos helped spur the formation of an informal group of East and West German parliamentarians and business leaders, who jointly called for a monetary stabilisation programme for the German Democratic Republic. That initiative went on to become a key pillar of the economic reunification of East and West Germany.

Apartheid End (1992)

A handshake between Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk at Davos became a global symbol of change. The meeting helped signal South Africa’s path toward democracy—and reframed Davos as a stage for moral as well as economic turning points.

Global Reset, Birth of G20 (1998–2000)

Financial crises pushed Davos into system repair mode. Conversations here helped shape the G20’s birth and launched global initiatives like GAVI, which would go on to save millions of lives through mass vaccination.

System Shock (2001–2003)

After 9/11, Davos temporarily left Switzerland for New York, becoming a show of solidarity rather than celebration. Security, terrorism, and global instability dominated discussions, shifting Davos from optimism to risk management.

Gender Lens (2005–2006)

Davos began quantifying inequality. The launch of the Global Gender Gap Report gave the world its first annual scorecard on gender parity, turning social equity into measurable economic data that governments could no longer ignore.

Crisis Signal (2007–2008)

Before Wall Street collapsed, Davos warned of it. The Global Risks Report flagged asset bubbles and financial fragility—months before the global financial crisis forced leaders back to Davos seeking damage control.

Power Shift (2009–2011)

As Western economies struggled, emerging markets gained confidence. Davos discussions increasingly centered on China, India, and Brazil, marking a clear shift in who drove global growth conversations.

Youth Surge (2012–2014)

Davos opened its doors wider. The Global Shapers Community brought young leaders into the room, signaling a generational handover and reframing long-term issues like jobs, inequality, and climate through younger voices.

Climate Alarm (2015)

The Paris Agreement era began. Climate action moved from side panels to the main agenda, with CEOs and heads of state debating emissions, sustainability, and corporate responsibility as economic imperatives.

Digital Pivot (2016–2017)

The Fourth Industrial Revolution wasn’t a slogan—it was a warning. AI, automation, and data governance became central, forcing leaders to confront how technology could destabilize jobs, democracy, and privacy.

Trust Crisis (2018–2019)

Populism, misinformation, and institutional distrust took center stage. Greta Thunberg’s appearance symbolized a generational reckoning, as youth openly challenged world leaders inside Davos halls.

Pandemic Pause (2020–2021)

COVID-19 forced Davos online for the first time. Global supply chains, healthcare resilience, and digital inclusion dominated, while initiatives like the EDISON Alliance emerged to close digital access gaps.

War Return (2022)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reshaped Davos instantly. Energy security, inflation, and food shortages replaced post-pandemic recovery as top concerns, signaling a harsher global reality.

Polycrisis Peak (2023)

Economic slowdown, climate shocks, geopolitical fractures, and tech disruption collided. Davos coined the era’s defining word: polycrisis—a world where crises reinforce each other.

Confidence Repair (2024–2025)

Davos focused on rebuilding trust—between governments, markets, and societies. Cooperation replaced confrontation as a survival strategy, setting the stage for Davos 2026's "Spirit of Dialogue."

Spirit of Dialogue (2026)

In Davos 2026, discussions are centred around five key global challenges: cooperation in a contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, investing in people, deploying innovation responsibly, and building prosperity within planetary boundaries.