scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
Canada News
‘Most significant crisis of our lifetimes’: Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap polls over Trump tariffs

Feedback

‘Most significant crisis of our lifetimes’: Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap polls over Trump tariffs

Canadian PM Mark Carney said US President Donald Trump wants to break the country so that US can own us. Trump had made multiple remarks about annexing Canada as a US state.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap polls in the country Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap polls in the country

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on Sunday, announced a snap election for April 28, moving it forward from the originally scheduled date in October. Carney emphasised the need for a strong mandate to address threats from US President Donald Trump, who Carney claims "wants to break us so America can own us." 

Related Articles

The announcement underscores declining US-Canada relations, particularly after tariffs imposed by Trump and his remarks about annexing Canada as a US state. Carney's shift from a collaborative to a combative stance reflects these tensions, as Carney asserted the importance of a robust economy and enhanced security for Canada.

"We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney told reporters after the Governor General - the personal representative of King Charles, Canada's head of state - approved his request for an election. "Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen."

The election timing is seen as strategic, leveraging the Liberal Party's recent polling gains following Justin Trudeau's resignation and Trump's aggressive trade policies. Trudeau's departure earlier this year opened a window for Carney, a newcomer to political campaigns, to take the Liberal leadership by promising effective countermeasures against Trump. 

Trump's trade manoeuvres include imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods and tariffs on steel and aluminium, with potential tariffs on dairy and lumber looming. 

As the election approaches, a strong performance in Quebec is crucial for Carney, where Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre presents a formidable challenge with his polished French and political experience. 

Published on: Mar 24, 2025, 8:07 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement