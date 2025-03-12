Canada to announce C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US imports: Govt official

Canada is poised to announce a substantial C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on United States exports, as confirmed by a government official. This move, which underscores the growing trade tensions between the two nations, follows the recent expiration of various duty-free quotas and product exclusions.

The measure comes as a direct reaction to the increased tariffs on steel and aluminium imports imposed by the US, led by President Donald Trump, whose campaign to reshape global trade norms in favour of American interests is gaining momentum.

Canada is the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the US. The announcement of these tariffs is expected to impact a diverse range of US products entering the Canadian market. Although specific categories affected by these tariffs have not yet been detailed, the overall economic measure aims to counterbalance the potential disruption caused by the US tariffs on Canadian industries.

Such a significant financial response reflects the importance of US-Canada trade relations and the degree to which Canadian markets rely on imports from their southern neighbour. The Canadian administration's decision highlights its strategic intent to protect national economic interests amidst an increasingly volatile trade environment.

Within the broader context of current international trade dynamics, Canada’s planned tariffs underscore the ongoing challenges in the bilateral relationship with the United States. The sectors most sensitive to these changes, particularly steel and aluminium, are vital components of the manufacturing industries in both countries. This development is part of a pattern among US trading partners who have been actively seeking ways to respond to the US's perceived protectionist policies. Analysts note that such retaliatory actions could potentially trigger further responses, contributing to an already complex trade landscape.

These planned tariffs by Canada are indicative of the pressures exerted by the US’s recent trade strategies, which aim to reorder global commerce in favour of its own industries. While the European Union and other trading partners have previously mulled over similar measures, Canada's decision serves as a clear signal of the challenges in maintaining equitable trade practices with the US. Observers suggest that this could influence other nations to adopt similar strategies, creating a ripple effect that might destabilise international trade relations further.

As Canada prepares to implement these tariffs, the focus remains on safeguarding its domestic industries while navigating the complexities of international trade relations. Economic analysts and industry stakeholders will be closely monitoring the impacts of these tariffs. The Canadian government’s approach, which aims to shield its economy from the adverse effects of US tariffs while advocating for fair trade practices, will be a key area of focus. The unfolding situation emphasises the need for businesses to stay alert and responsive to shifts in the trade landscape, with potential implications for supply chains and market access on both sides of the border.