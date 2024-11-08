'Will continue to advocate for an open media': Australian media outlet responds to Canada’s ban after Jaishankar interview

The Australia Today, the news outlet banned by Canada for airing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s press conference, on November 8 said in a statement that the publication would continue to advocate for an open media.

The media outlet voiced its concern after Canada blocked its social media handles and pages following the airing of a press conference featuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Related Articles

Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Managing Editor of The Australia Today, said, “We at The Australia Today would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every news outlet, journalist, and supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on social media, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open journalism.”

“Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles. The overwhelming support we have received is a powerful reminder of the importance of a free press, and we will continue to strive for transparency, accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter,” Bharadwaj said.

“Once again, thank you for supporting us. We will continue to advocate for an open and inclusive media landscape,” his statement read.

Statement from The Australia Today:

We at @TheAusToday would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every #news outlet, #journalist, and #supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister… pic.twitter.com/53UTd5Le19 — The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) November 7, 2024

On November 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) blasted Canada for its “hypocrisy towards freedom of speech”, after the Justin Trudeau government “blocked” social media handles and pages of Australia Today, shortly after it broadcast the press conference with Jaishankar and Penny Wong in Canberra.

During the presser, Jaishankar slammed Canada for making allegations without any specific evidence, termed “surveillance of Indian diplomats” unacceptable and also highlighted that the “political space has been given in Canada to anti-India elements.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing said, ‘We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, has been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada.”

These actions highlight the “hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech”, he added.

India-Canada's ties strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed Indian agents for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The charge was trashed by India as baseless. Last month, the relationship hit a new low with Canada terming the Indian High Commissioner as a “person of interest” in the killing.

Last week, India accused Canada of “harassment and intimidation” against its consular staff, alleging that they have been subjected to audio and video surveillance, which India claims violates diplomatic norms.

During a media briefing on November 2, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has officially protested to the Canadian government in response to reports that several Indian diplomats in Canada are under surveillance amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies)