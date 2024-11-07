MEA criticises Canada for blocking Australian media outlet during Jaishankar's press conference

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a strong rebuke to the Canadian government on Thursday after an Australian media outlet was blocked during a press interaction between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the incident, calling it a clear demonstration of Canada's hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech.

During a press briefing, Jaiswal revealed that the social media accounts of the Australian media outlet, which serves a significant diaspora audience, were rendered inaccessible in Canada shortly after broadcasting the press conference. "We were surprised. It looks strange to us," he stated, adding that the actions taken by Canada underscore its inconsistent stance on freedom of expression.

Jaishankar, who was in Sydney for meetings with business leaders, had previously criticized Canada for providing a platform to anti-India elements. Jaiswal noted that the blocking of the media outlet coincided with Jaishankar’s remarks that were critical of Canada.

"You would have seen that EAM, in his media engagements, spoke about three things," Jaiswal explained. "One was Canada making allegations without specific evidence. The second was the unacceptable surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada. The third was the political space given to anti-India elements."

Jaishankar’s comments included a condemnation of a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, and allegations of unlawful surveillance of Indian diplomats. He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in Canada’s dealings with India.

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have escalated significantly in recent weeks, particularly following Canada’s claims that senior Indian diplomats were "persons of interest" in the murder investigation of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

