CBSE postponed Class 10, 12 exams in Iran and 6 other Middle East Nations over security concerns

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2 in select West Asian countries have been postponed due to the prevailing situation in the region.

In an official circular, the Board said that the exams set for Monday, March 2, 2026, for both Class X and Class XII students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been deferred. Revised dates will be announced later.

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CBSE- "Students and schools are informed that due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled to be held on Monday, March… pic.twitter.com/kNSn5npxYg — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for further updates and to follow official announcements carefully.

The Board also said it will review the situation on March 3 and take an appropriate decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.

“Students and schools are informed that due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided: 1. The examinations scheduled for Monday, 02 March 2026, for both Class X and Class XII, are postponed. The new dates shall be announced later. 2. The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, 03 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 05 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” the circular read.

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The decision comes amid rising tensions in West Asia. The United States and Israel launched a large-scale aerial campaign targeting Iran’s leadership and military, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran responded with missile attacks on US bases, Israel and other targets in the region.

The situation remains tense, with US President Donald Trump stating that the strike was necessary to prevent an “imminent threat” from Iran.

Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning following Khamenei’s death. The Supreme Leader’s office has declared a period of mourning, with flags at half-mast and public gatherings planned across the country.

Khamenei, who succeeded Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, led Iran for over three decades.

Security has been tightened across major cities, including Tehran, as authorities focus on maintaining order and preparing for the selection of Khamenei’s successor.

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(With ANI inputs)