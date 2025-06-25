‘Conduit that funnels billions…’: Israel declares Iran’s Central Bank a terrorist organisation

Israel has declared Iran’s Central Bank a terrorist organisation, accused it of being a conduit for terrorism. It said no regime element that is involved in terrorism has immunity, it said. This comes after Iran executed three men, accusing them of being spies for Israel. Meanwhile, the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is in effect.

Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, said, “I signed today a special order declaring Iran's Central Bank a terrorist organization, at the request of the Mossad and the National Economic Warfare Headquarters, aimed at striking at the heart of the Iranian terror regime's financing system. Iran's Central Bank is a conduit that funnels billions to murderous terrorism. We will hit the places that hurt the Ayatollah regime the most, which funds Hezbollah's terrorism, the Houthis, Shiite militias in Iraq, Hamas, and in Judea and Samaria through the Revolutionary Guards.”

“No regime element involved in terrorism has immunity. We will continue to expose, strike, and dry up the Iranian axis of evil wherever it operates,” said Katz.

Meanwhile, Iran executed three men accused of spying for Israel's spy agency Mossad, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported. The three men were hanged after being convicted of collaborating with Mossad and smuggling equipment used in an assassination, according to Mizan, which did not provide further details. Additionally, up to 700 people have been arrested for alleged ties with Israel, state-affiliated Nournews reported.

Iran and Israel have been involved in a long-standing conflict, including the recent open hostilities. The two sides agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire following 12 days of intense conflict. The ceasefire agreement, reached after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Tehran and Tel Aviv accused each other of violating the truce, prompting a sharp rebuke from Trump.

President Trump later affirmed that the ceasefire was in effect and stated that Israel would not attack Iran. He added that Israeli planes were turning back while sending a friendly gesture to Iran, ensuring no one would be harmed.

The recent conflict started after Israel alleged that Iran was nearing the capability to develop nuclear weapons, a claim denied by Iran.