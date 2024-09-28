‘Far too weak...’: Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei’s message to Israel after Hezbollah chief’s killing 

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said ‘Zionist criminals are far too weak to cause damage’ after Israel claimed that it killed Hezbollah’s longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an airstrike in Beirut.

“All the resistance forces in the region are standing by Hezbollah and support it,” Khamenei wrote as part of a series of posts on X (formally twitter) following the latest development.

The Israeli military on September 28 announced that they had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group, in a strike in Beirut. “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world,” the Israeli military said in a post on X.

According to the Israeli claim, the airstrike carried out on September 27 was precise and targeted Hezbollah’s leadership meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut. Nasrallah had led Hezbollah for over 30 years.

The Lebanese government has declared three days of mourning beginning September 30 in the wake of Nasrallah’s death. Hezbollah is also an established political party with 13 seats in Lebanon’s Parliament.

Khamenei in his posts warned Israel that mass killing of women and children cannot affect the strong structure of the resistance and destroy it.

“The terrorist gang ruling Zionist regime hasn’t learned from its 1yr criminal war in Gaza & doesn’t understand the massacre of women, children, & civilians cannot hurt strong structure of Resistance or bring it to its knees. Now they’re testing the same absurd policy in Lebanon,” read one of the posts.

The Lebanese haven’t forgotten there was a time when the soldiers of the occupying regime were advancing toward Beirut, & Hezbollah stopped them & made Lebanon proud. Today too, by the grace & power of God, Lebanon will make the transgressing, malicious enemy regret its actions. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

He also called out to the Muslim world to be united against this ‘occupying regime’, adding “the Resistance forces will determine the fate of this region with the honorable Hezbollah leading the way”.

“It is an obligation for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the honorable Hezbollah, offering their resources and assistance as Hezbollah confronts the usurping, cruel, malicious Zionist regime,” he wrote in a post.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Khamenei has been relocated to a secure location inside the country with tightened security measures in place. Iran is in constant contact with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other regional allies to determine the next plan of action.

Sergey V Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, at the United Nations said that Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah and its wartime support from the United States amounted to a “political assassination”, NYT reported.