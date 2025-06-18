Iran-Israel conflict: Israel running low on defensive interceptors, says report

Israel is reportedly running low on Arrow interceptors, which are used to defend against long-range ballistic missiles, according to a report. This shortage raises concerns about Israel's ability to counter missile threats from Iran if the conflict continues.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal that quoted a US official, Washington has been aware of these capacity issues for several months and has been supporting Israel's defence with additional systems on land, sea, and air. Since the conflict escalated in June, the Pentagon has deployed more missile defence assets to the region, it stated. There is now concern that the US may also deplete its supply of interceptors.

Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that neither the US nor Israel can continue intercepting missiles indefinitely, as per the report. He urged prompt action to address the situation, stating that it is not sustainable to keep responding to missile attacks without a resolution.

Israel Aerospace Industries, the manufacturer of Arrow interceptors, did not comment on the report. The Israel Defence Forces said they are prepared for any scenario but declined to comment on matters related to munitions.

Meanwhile, Israel has begun flying home citizens stranded abroad, launching a phased airlift operation after the country's surprise military strike on Iran left tens of thousands of Israelis stuck overseas.

The first rescue flight, operated by national carrier El Al, landed at Ben Gurion Airport early Wednesday morning, bringing home passengers from Larnaca, Cyprus. Israel's transport ministry estimates that more than 50,000 stranded Israelis are trying to return home.

Tel Aviv's airport has been closed to passenger traffic since Israel launched its attack on Friday. The Airports Authority increased staffing on Wednesday to ensure arriving passengers exited the airport quickly. They were transported to their vehicles or taken by train and bus to city centres across the country. The operation is being carried out in stages, based on risk levels and security assessments, with a focus on the safety of passengers, flight crews, and aircraft, said a spokesperson for the Airports Authority.