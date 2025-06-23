Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace, citing regional developments and a need to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. The announcement, made via the foreign ministry on X (formerly Twitter), comes amid a surge in regional tensions following threats from Iran to retaliate against the United States.

The closure follows heightened rhetoric from Tehran, which has vowed to respond to recent US strikes on its nuclear infrastructure. Qatar, which hosts the Al Udeid Air Base — the largest US military outpost in the region — is now at the center of a growing security crisis.

In a precautionary move, the UK government advised its citizens in Qatar to shelter in place, echoing an earlier advisory issued by the US embassy in Doha. However, Qatari authorities sought to downplay fears of an imminent threat.

“Warnings by foreign embassies do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats,” said Majed al-Ansari, a foreign ministry spokesman. “We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the state remains stable,” he posted on X.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that all relevant agencies are closely monitoring the situation, coordinating with international partners, and committed to issuing timely updates. It reiterated that the safety of all residents remains a top priority, vowing to implement any necessary protective measures.

As geopolitical risks mount, Qatar is also holding emergency talks with global energy giants to assess the potential fallout for its gas production. The country, which shares the world’s largest natural gas field with Iran, is a key player in global LNG markets — accounting for nearly a fifth of worldwide supply. So far, LNG exports continue without disruption.

Strategic US partner and LNG supplier

Qatar has emerged as a focal point of military and energy concerns amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Hosting the Al Udeid Air Base — the largest US military installation in the region with approximately 8,000 to 10,000 American personnel — Qatar remains on restricted access as US forces operate at heightened alert levels in anticipation of potential Iranian retaliation. The situation has intensified over recent days, with regional security apparatuses bracing for an Iranian response following developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.

In parallel, Qatar is holding urgent consultations with major global energy companies to assess the risks to gas production and exports should the conflict escalate further. The stakes are high: Qatar shares the world’s largest natural gas field with Iran, and any disruption to operations could impact around 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

Despite the volatile backdrop, Qatar’s LNG shipments remain uninterrupted as of now, and export schedules are proceeding normally. Economically, Qatar continues to demonstrate resilience, buoyed by its diversified non-oil sectors. Politically, the Qatari government has called for de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue, cautioning that continued conflict could trigger severe consequences across the region.