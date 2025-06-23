In a late night development, Iran is said to have missed nearly 10 missiles at US bases in Doha, Qatar. In an official statement, Qatar denounced the IRGC attack and said, "We confirm no injuries or fatalities resulted from the assault."

Iranian state media has announced Iran has begun its “mighty and victorious” response to US strikes. The state-run Tasnim agency says that Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched missiles at a US base in Qatar. In the last few minutes, we've seen reports of explosions heard in Qatar.

According to CNN reports missiles were also fired at US bases in Iraq. CNBC reported that US President Donald Trump is reviewing the latest developments with his advisors in the situation room.

BREAKING: Iran is bombing Qatar. 6 ballistic missiles are confirmed incoming.



NO INDICATION OF IMPACT AT THIS POINT. pic.twitter.com/N80NDzImVm — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 23, 2025

Visuals on social media showed streaks of light across the night sky as the missiles made their way towards their targets.

There are reports from Reuters and AFP news agencies of explosions being heard over Doha. It follows earlier reports from US media saying that Iran was imminently preparing to fire missiles at a US base in Qatar.

According to flight trackers, multiple aircraft appear to be turning around over the Persian Gulf as Iran reportedly fires missiles at the Al-Udeid base used by US forces in Qatar.

Qatar has already temporarily closed its airspace, citing regional developments and a need to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

A senior US official told the BBC that the White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and are closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Iran said that its missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was calibrated to match the number of bombs the United States dropped on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend — a move seen as a potential signal of its intent to deescalate the conflict.

The announcement came Monday night via a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, following the attack. Tehran also emphasized that it chose the base as a target because of its location away from densely populated areas.

In the past, Iran has issued threats against American forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which serves as the forward headquarters for the U.S. Central Command. Despite its proximity across the Persian Gulf, Qatar maintains diplomatic ties with Tehran and jointly operates a vast offshore natural gas field with Iran.

Earlier in the day, Israel widened its offensive against Iran by targeting symbols of the country’s embattled theocratic regime. Among the sites hit were the entrance to a Tehran prison known for detaining political dissidents and the headquarters of the military force responsible for cracking down on recent protests.