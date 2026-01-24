Iran threatens ‘all-out war’ response as US warships move closer to Middle East

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply escalated after a senior Iranian official warned that any military strike by Washington would be treated as an “all-out war”, according to a Reuters report.

The warning comes ahead of the planned arrival of a US aircraft carrier strike group and additional military hardware in the Middle East, a move that has raised alarm in Tehran and across the region.

“This time, any attack — whether limited, unlimited, surgical or kinetic, whatever they call it — will be seen as an all-out war against us,” the Iranian official told Reuters. “We will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this.”

The official said Iran’s military is on full alert, adding that while Tehran hopes the American military buildup is not aimed at direct confrontation, it is preparing for the worst.

“This military buildup — we hope it is not intended for real confrontation — but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario,” the official said.

Trump confirms ‘massive armada’ deployment

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that a large naval force was heading toward the region. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described the deployment as a powerful deterrent but said he hoped it would not be used.

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction and maybe we won’t have to use it,” Trump said.

Despite expressing a desire to avoid war, Trump repeated stern warnings to Iran’s leadership, particularly over its handling of recent protests and any potential resumption of nuclear activities.

Echoes of last year’s strikes

While the US military regularly moves forces into the Middle East during periods of heightened tension, such deployments are typically described as defensive. However, the current buildup has drawn comparisons to last year’s large-scale mobilisation, which preceded the June strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“If the Americans violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond,” the Iranian official warned.

Iran has long argued that constant military pressure from Washington leaves it with no choice but to remain fully prepared for conflict.

“A country under constant military threat from the United States has no option but to ensure that everything at its disposal can be used to push back and restore balance against anyone who dares to attack Iran,” the official said.

Revolutionary Guard says forces are ‘finger on the trigger’

The rhetoric intensified further after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued its own warning. Its commander, General Mohammad Pakpour, said the force was “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger.”

The IRGC — which played a key role in suppressing recent nationwide protests in a crackdown that reportedly left thousands dead — cautioned the US and Israel against miscalculations.

According to Nournews, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Pakpour said the Guards were ready to carry out orders without hesitation.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” he was quoted as saying.

What does the US ‘armada’ mean?

The term ‘armada’ is commonly used to describe a large, organised fleet of warships, typically led by a US aircraft carrier strike group. Such a fleet includes destroyers, cruisers, submarines and support vessels, giving it significant offensive and defensive capability.

With strong warnings issued from both Washington and Tehran, analysts fear the situation could spiral rapidly in an already volatile region if either side miscalculates its next move.