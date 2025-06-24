Israel says Iran violated ceasefire; orders IDF to ‘respond forcefully’ to Iran’s missiles

Israel has reportedly ordered a military strike on Tehran citing violation of ceasefire. This comes after the Iran-Israel ceasefire came into effect in the early hours of Tuesday. Donald Trump in a social media post, asked both the parties to not violate the ceasefire.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he ordered a military to strike Tehran in response to the missiles that were fired by Iran. Iran had, between the announcement of the ceasefire and before it came into effect, launched a barrage of missiles on Israel.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to respond forcefully to the violation of the ceasefire by Iran through intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran. The Iranian regime has severely violated the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States and launched missiles toward Israel, and in accordance with the government's policy as determined - we will respond forcefully to any violation,” said Katz.

הנחיתי את צה"ל, בתיאום עם רה"מ, להגיב בעוצמה על הפרת הפסקת האש על ידי איראן בתקיפות עצימות נגד מטרות משטר בלב טהרן.



המשטר האיראני הפר באופן חמור את הפסקת האש שהוכרזה על ידי נשיא ארה"ב ושיגר טילים לעבר ישראל, ובהתאם למדיניות הממשלה כפי שנקבעה - נגיב בעוצמה על כל הפרה. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 24, 2025

Iran, on the other hand, denied violating the ceasefire. The armed forces general staff denied that they launched any missiles towards Israel in the recent hours, as per Iran’s Nour News.

Advertisement

Israeli media reported that a test ceasefire was in effect from Israel's side until 7 pm local time. During this period, Israel would not conduct any military operations and would observe Tehran's response. If Tehran maintained the truce until 7 pm, Israel was expected to announce a longer ceasefire, according to reports.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran issued a statement saying that Iranian forces had compelled Israel to unilaterally cease fire. The statement added that Iranian forces remained on high alert to respond to any act of aggression.

Referring to a "divine gift," Iran's top security body said Tehran's actions against Jerusalem led to victory and triumph, forcing the enemy to regret, accept defeat, and halt its aggression unilaterally. The statement also said that Iranian forces remain on high alert, ready to deliver a decisive response to any act of aggression.