'Accept ceasefire but...': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says war goals against Iran achieved, thanks Donald Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that Israel has accepted the bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with US President Donald Trump, but conditions apply. Netanyahu said that he told Israel's security cabinet that Tel Aviv achieved all of its war goals against Iran in the 12-day operation.

The war goals achieved by Israel against Iran included eliminating the threat of Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He added that Israel also damaged Iran's military leadership as several government sites and established control over Iranian skies.

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” Netanyahu said. He also thanked Trump for "support in defence and participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat". Before this, Israel's Airports Authority said that the country's airspace had reopened for emergency flights after closing down earlier due to a missile attack from Iran.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump urged both Israel and Iran not to violate the ceasefire. Trump wrote on Truth Social: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Earlier in the day, Trump announced a truce agreement between Israel and Iran, putting an end to the 12-day war.

He said that the two countries will start a ceasefire after the end of their "final missions". Before the ceasefire was about to come into effect, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that Iran had launched a fresh attack, and sirens were sounded across the country.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command," the IDF said.

In Beersheba, residents evacuated the buildings impacted by the Iranian attack, claiming the lives of 3 people, as per Israeli emergency services. More than 9,000 Israeli citizens have been displaced from their homes since the war with Iran began.