‘Missile strike on Israel was minimum punishment’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in first sermon in 5 years after Friday prayers

A massive crowd has gathered in Tehran for a rare Friday sermon by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that could shed light on Iran's plans after they launched a wave of missile attack on Israel.

Amid loud chants, Iran’s supreme leader said, “Palestinian’s resistance is legitimate.” While delivering his first sermon in nearly five years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Muslims should stay united and love each other.

“The policies adopted by our enemy is to sow the seeds of division and sedition, to drive a wedge among all the Muslims. They are the same enemies to the Palestinians, Lebanese, Egyptians, and the Iraqis. They are the enemy to the Yemeni and Syrian people,” Iran’s supreme leader told the large gathering.

Khamenei stated that every nation has the right to defend itself against aggressors, adding Iran’s missile attack was ‘minimum punishment’ for Israel’s crimes.

He urged Muslim countries to strengthen their defenses against a common enemy, spanning from Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon. He also declared that Hamas’ October 7 attack and Iran’s recent ballistic missile strike on Israel were legitimate acts of defense.

Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, holds the highest authority in the country. His sermon on Friday afternoon is the first in almost five years and comes just three days before the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

His sermon follows a prayer ceremony for Hassan Nasrallah, the chief of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah who was killed in an airstrike last week.

Two days ago, Khamenei took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he would soon make a public address regarding Nasrallah. “I have some things to say regarding the issues in Lebanon and matters related to our distinguished, dear martyr, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah. I will discuss these in the near future, God willing,” Khamenei’s post read.

“The root of the problem in our region, these conflicts and wars, is the presence of those who claim to advocate peace in the region. That is, the United States and some European countries,” he added in his post.