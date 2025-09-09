Multiple blasts heard in Doha, Israeli media says Hamas leadership on target: Report

Several explosions shook Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday as the Israeli military reportedly targeted senior Hamas officials based in the Qatari capital. Israel Army Radio stated that the operation was aimed at Hamas leaders, while Qatar’s Al Jazeera, citing a Hamas source, said the attack specifically targeted Hamas negotiators involved in Gaza ceasefire talks. Reuters also confirmed multiple blasts in the city.

Israeli media, quoting a senior official, said the strike was intended to hit top Hamas leaders, including Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya. Smoke was reportedly seen rising over the Katara District, a prominent area in Doha.

“The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (Israeli Security Agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the Israeli military said, without disclosing further details. The blasts are being viewed as part of an assassination attempt on Hamas officials, whose political bureau is headquartered in Doha.

צה״ל ושב״כ באמצעות חיל-האוויר, תקפו לפני זמן קצר באופן ממוקד את צמרת הנהגת ארגון הטרור חמאס.



חברי ההנהגה שהותקפו הובילו את פעילות ארגון הטרור במשך שנים, ואחראים באופן ישיר לביצוע טבח ה-7 באוקטובר וניהול המלחמה נגד מדינת ישראל. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 9, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel warned of intensified operations in Gaza City, urging residents to evacuate as the military stepped up assaults on the Palestinian territory’s largest urban center. These developments come amid US President Donald Trump’s push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that the strike targeted senior Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7 attacks and who have been “orchestrating” and “managing” operations against Israel.

An Israeli official, speaking to Barak Ravid, Washington correspondent for Israel’s Channel 12, confirmed that the explosion in Doha constituted an assassination attempt against Hamas officials.

Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator between Hamas and Israel, condemned the Israeli strike on Hamas officials, calling it a “cowardly” act and a blatant violation of international law, Reuters reported.

10 airstrikes reported in Doha allegedly targeting Hamas HQ for targeted assignations of Hamas leadership in Qatar, according to a senior Israel official pic.twitter.com/AtNshbKlz5 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 9, 2025

Prior to the attack, the Israeli Air Force said measures were taken to minimise harm to civilians, including the use of precision weaponry and updated intelligence information.

On Sunday, Trump stated, “The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning.” Following this, Hamas indicated its willingness to “immediately sit at the negotiating table,” citing “some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.”

The White House has not released details of the proposal, but Trump added, “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon.”