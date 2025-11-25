Saudi Arabia to open more alcohol stores as 73-year-old laws ease for non-Muslims

Saudi Arabia is planning to open two new alcohol stores catering to non-Muslims and foreign employees, extending recent steps to relax some restrictions on alcohol sales. The new outlets include a location within the Aramco compound in Dhahran for non-Muslim staff of the state oil giant, and another for diplomats in Jeddah, where several foreign consulates are based.

The expansion follows the opening in 2023 of a discreet store in Riyadh serving non-Muslim diplomats, which was the first such outlet in the country since a ban was introduced 73 years ago. Both new stores are expected to open in 2026, though authorities have not confirmed official dates.

The Riyadh store, previously restricted to diplomatic customers, recently expanded access to include non-Muslim holders of Saudi Premium Residency. These residencies, awarded to entrepreneurs, major investors, and specially talented individuals, are part of the kingdom's strategy to attract international expertise.

Before the Riyadh store opened, alcohol in Saudi Arabia was primarily accessible through diplomatic mail, the black market, or home brewing. There has been no announced regulatory change following the store's debut, and the broader population continues to face prohibitions on alcohol consumption.

The Dhahran store will be located within an Aramco compound, serving non-Muslim foreign employees. Additionally, a third store in Jeddah is under consideration for non-Muslim diplomats. Both new stores are expected to open in 2026, although specific timelines remain unconfirmed. The government media office has not responded to questions regarding these plans, and Aramco has declined to comment.

The Riyadh location, operating from an unmarked building in the diplomatic quarter, has been referred to by some diplomats as the "booze bunker". This store marked a significant shift, being the first legal point of alcohol purchase in the kingdom for decades. Its customer base has recently broadened, reflecting a cautious but tangible relaxation in access for select non-Muslim groups.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, alcohol is available with some restrictions, except in Kuwait. Despite recent developments, Saudi Arabia's ultra-luxury resorts, including those under the Red Sea Global development, remain dry. The kingdom is actively expanding its tourism sector, with plans to open 17 new hotels by next May, but these initiatives have not yet altered the longstanding national prohibition on alcohol for most residents and visitors.

Efforts to modernise Saudi society have included allowing women to drive since 2017, loosening rules regarding gender segregation in public, and curbing the authority of religious police. Under these reforms, Saudis and foreigners can now participate in activities such as attending cinemas and music events, which were previously restricted. However, the leadership continues to take a measured approach regarding alcohol policy, balancing economic ambitions with social and religious considerations.

Asked in November about the potential for further easing of alcohol restrictions to attract more foreign visitors, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb stated: "We do understand that some of the international travellers want to enjoy alcohol when they visit the Saudi destinations but nothing has changed yet." Pressed further, he added: "I will leave it to you on how to elaborate on it." No official regulatory updates have been announced since these comments.

A previous media report in May claimed Saudi authorities were considering allowing alcohol sales in tourist settings ahead of the 2034 football World Cup. The report, which lacked specific sourcing, was denied by a Saudi official and generated significant debate online. The kingdom's approach to alcohol remains gradual, with regulatory shifts proceeding more slowly than the wider wave of social liberalisation