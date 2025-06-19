Trump privately approved attack plans for Iran but withheld final order: Report

US President Donald Trump had reportedly privately approved plans to attack Iran but wanted to hold on for a while before giving the final order to see if Tehran abandoned its nuclear programme. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US President conveyed the same to his senior aides.

Meanwhile, a separate report suggests that the US is planning for a possible military strike on Iran within days, and that it is laying the groundwork for the attack.

"I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do," he told reporters outside the White House, when pressed on about the attack. The Iranians have also promised "significant and irreversible repercussions" if attacked.

Meanwhile, Trump had told reporters that Iran was a few weeks away from having a nuclear weapon before Israel began striking Iran last week. He also said he wants a “real end” to the Iran-Israel war and not just a ceasefire.

When asked about attacking Iran's fortified Fordow nuclear facility, which is suspected of housing sensitive nuclear operations, Trump said. "We're the only ones that have the capability to do it, but that doesn't mean I'm going to do it — at all.”

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said his country would not surrender and warned the US that any military move would lead to serious consequences. The US has been increasing its military presence in the Middle East in recent days. A third Navy destroyer has entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and another aircraft carrier group is on its way to the Arabian Sea, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Pentagon described this as a defensive move but noted it also gives the US the ability to support Israel if it attacks Iran.